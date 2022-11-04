Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in United Bankshares by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in United Bankshares by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in United Bankshares by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in United Bankshares by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 11,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in United Bankshares by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on UBSI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

United Bankshares Price Performance

NASDAQ UBSI opened at $42.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.80. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.11 and a 52-week high of $43.53. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.09.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.10. United Bankshares had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.75%.

United Bankshares Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

