Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 222 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,337 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,651 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the 1st quarter worth $581,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Science Applications International by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 63,827 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,883,000 after buying an additional 43,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Science Applications International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 51,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,786,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Science Applications International stock opened at $109.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Science Applications International Co. has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $110.73.

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 32.39%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.83.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

