Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 4,616 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in GATX were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in GATX during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GATX in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GATX in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of GATX by 311.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GATX in the first quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.
GATX stock opened at $103.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.07. GATX Co. has a 12 month low of $84.96 and a 12 month high of $127.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.09 and its 200 day moving average is $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 2.08.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GATX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GATX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of GATX from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.
In related news, VP Jennifer Mcmanus sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total value of $91,989.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,035.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.
