Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 575 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,763,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,780,000 after buying an additional 99,072 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 82.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,482,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,575 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 6.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,847,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,254,000 after purchasing an additional 175,118 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 11.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,552,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,473,000 after purchasing an additional 259,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 24.3% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,543,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,767,000 after purchasing an additional 301,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DTM opened at $60.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.38. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.70 and a 1-year high of $60.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.08). DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 41.33%. The business had revenue of $227.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.31 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DT Midstream news, Director Peter I. Tumminello bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.80 per share, for a total transaction of $164,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DTM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.17.

DT Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

