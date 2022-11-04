Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 653 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,454 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GBCI. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 4,135.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 170.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GBCI. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $55.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.64 and its 200 day moving average is $49.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.43 and a fifty-two week high of $60.69.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $235.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.18 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Glacier Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 53.23%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

