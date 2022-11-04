Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 771 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,765 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FFIN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 803.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 520.2% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 807.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 9,673.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIN opened at $35.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.90 and a 200-day moving average of $41.71. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $35.74 and a one year high of $55.00. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens raised their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares to $44.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

In other news, CEO F Scott Dueser acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.59 per share, with a total value of $37,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 940,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,365,198.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO F Scott Dueser bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.59 per share, for a total transaction of $37,590.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 940,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,365,198.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Johnny Trotter bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.94 per share, with a total value of $147,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 902,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,321,985.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 9,606 shares of company stock valued at $378,745 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

