Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys New Position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 48,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 12.8% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 81.8% in the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 51.3% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 8.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 383.0% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $32,251.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,350.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $87,681.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,664,361.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $32,251.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,350.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,850 shares of company stock valued at $544,480 over the last quarter. 7.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on S. BTIG Research upped their target price on SentinelOne to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on SentinelOne to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays increased their price target on SentinelOne from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on SentinelOne from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.11.

NYSE:S opened at $19.98 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $78.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.79.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 107.95%. The firm had revenue of $102.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

