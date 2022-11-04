Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Bridgewater Bancshares worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 0.5% during the first quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 186,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 9.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. 49.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total value of $73,488.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,186,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,926,508.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 12,498 shares of company stock valued at $221,798 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BWB. B. Riley reduced their target price on Bridgewater Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Hovde Group increased their price objective on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares to $20.50 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ BWB opened at $18.90 on Friday. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.97 and a 52 week high of $20.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $521.26 million, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.71.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

