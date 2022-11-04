Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,013 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Malibu Boats worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 24,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 90,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,228,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Malibu Boats Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU opened at $52.25 on Friday. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $78.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.31 and a 200-day moving average of $55.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 36.24% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $353.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Malibu Boats’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MBUU. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Malibu Boats from $89.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. DA Davidson began coverage on Malibu Boats in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Malibu Boats from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.29.

Malibu Boats Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

