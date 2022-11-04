Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Independent Bank worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBCP. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 592.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Insider Activity

Independent Bank Stock Down 0.5 %

In other news, EVP Gavin A. Mohr bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $42,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,055 shares in the company, valued at $214,171.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBCP opened at $22.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $471.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Independent Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.87 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 30.99%.

Independent Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.