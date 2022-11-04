Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,984 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Extreme Networks worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Extreme Networks in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 389.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 654.8% during the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 13,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 11,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXTR. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $17.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.61 and a beta of 2.08. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.49 and a 52 week high of $18.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.24 and a 200 day moving average of $11.94.

In other Extreme Networks news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $180,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,103,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Extreme Networks news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 35,372 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $530,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 41,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $180,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,342 shares in the company, valued at $2,103,463.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,728 shares of company stock valued at $1,372,420. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

