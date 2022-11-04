Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.09 Million Position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 7,858 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Dorian LPG worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 134.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 8.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,953 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorian LPG Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LPG opened at $19.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.15. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a one year low of $10.77 and a one year high of $19.67.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 31.56%. The firm had revenue of $76.82 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 199.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dorian LPG in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Dorian LPG from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dorian LPG

In other Dorian LPG news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total value of $575,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,525,000 shares in the company, valued at $41,536,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 387,000 shares of company stock worth $5,975,310 over the last three months. Company insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 27, 2022, its fleet consisted of twenty-two VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

