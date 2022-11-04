Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,771 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,911 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 9,757 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in SEA by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,028 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,285 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in SEA by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 16,164 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SEA by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,614 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in SEA by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEA alerts:

SEA Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of SE opened at $45.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.09 and its 200-day moving average is $70.20. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $42.71 and a 12 month high of $363.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 37.42% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.83) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -5.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SE shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of SEA from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of SEA from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.25.

About SEA

(Get Rating)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.