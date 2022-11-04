Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,677 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of Computer Programs and Systems worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 95.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 5.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the second quarter worth $29,000. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

Computer Programs and Systems Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock opened at $27.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.10 million, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.04. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.67 and a 52-week high of $37.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Computer Programs and Systems ( NASDAQ:CPSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $82.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.18 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 14.95%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CPSI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Computer Programs and Systems

In other news, CEO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,300 shares of company stock valued at $98,581 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Computer Programs and Systems

(Get Rating)

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.