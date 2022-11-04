Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,391 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLD. CWM LLC raised its holdings in TopBuild by 43.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,803 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 1st quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BLD shares. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of TopBuild from $209.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of TopBuild from $236.00 to $206.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of TopBuild to $224.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.11.

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $141.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.98. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $141.28 and a 12-month high of $284.07.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 27.78%. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

