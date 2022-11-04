Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.27 Million Position in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating) by 5,122.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,790 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.57% of NVE worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVEC. Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NVE by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in NVE by 9.3% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 27,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVE by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 16,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of NVE by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVE by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 47,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 14,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NVE alerts:

NVE Trading Up 0.2 %

NVEC opened at $62.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.77. NVE Co. has a 1-year low of $43.35 and a 1-year high of $75.50. The company has a market cap of $304.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.26.

NVE Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. NVE’s payout ratio is 110.19%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVEC. StockNews.com upgraded NVE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NVE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

NVE Profile

(Get Rating)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.