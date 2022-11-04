Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 19.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedges Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.0% during the first quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 8,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 60.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on Franco-Nevada from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.38.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

NYSE:FNV opened at $117.68 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.70 and a fifty-two week high of $169.32. The company has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.00.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $352.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.83 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 57.33% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.