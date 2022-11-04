Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) by 648.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,600 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Relay Therapeutics worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RLAY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 8,612 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 244,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,311,000 after acquiring an additional 19,236 shares during the period.

Relay Therapeutics Price Performance

Relay Therapeutics stock opened at $20.94 on Friday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $37.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.96 and its 200 day moving average is $20.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.09). Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.38% and a negative net margin of 13,243.58%. The firm had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 26,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $787,710.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Relay Therapeutics news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,241,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 26,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $787,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,948,074 in the last ninety days. 4.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RLAY. Barclays began coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

