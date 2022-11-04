Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 7.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Terreno Realty by 6.5% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Terreno Realty by 5.9% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 34,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Terreno Realty by 7.6% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Stock Down 1.4 %

Terreno Realty stock opened at $55.18 on Friday. Terreno Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.36 and a fifty-two week high of $86.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $65.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.10 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 68.67%. Equities research analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

TRNO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Terreno Realty from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Terreno Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut Terreno Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Terreno Realty from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.90.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

