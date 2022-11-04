Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMRC. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 35.8% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,105,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,136,000 after acquiring an additional 291,408 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 17.0% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,596,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,953,000 after acquiring an additional 232,219 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,969,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 17.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 887,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,547,000 after acquiring an additional 135,021 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,369,000. 58.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Ameresco from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Ameresco from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Ameresco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Ameresco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.77.

Shares of AMRC stock opened at $52.10 on Friday. Ameresco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.73 and a fifty-two week high of $101.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.17. Ameresco had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $577.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

