Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,733 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MultiPlan were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 408.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 137,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 110,559 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of MultiPlan by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 17,411 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in MultiPlan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $508,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in MultiPlan by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in MultiPlan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000.

MultiPlan Stock Performance

Shares of MultiPlan stock opened at $2.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. MultiPlan Co. has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $6.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MultiPlan ( NYSE:MPLN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. MultiPlan had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $290.13 million for the quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MPLN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MultiPlan in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on MultiPlan to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Insider Transactions at MultiPlan

In other news, Director Mark Tabak sold 4,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $17,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,099,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,178,616.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mark Tabak sold 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $17,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,099,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,178,616.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Kim sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $218,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 362,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,626.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

