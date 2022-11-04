Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,993 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Avanos Medical worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Avanos Medical by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,998,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,962,000 after buying an additional 392,870 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Avanos Medical by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,365,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,260,000 after buying an additional 271,105 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $5,000,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $4,767,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Avanos Medical by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 556,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,628,000 after buying an additional 122,601 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AVNS shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avanos Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Avanos Medical Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of AVNS stock opened at $22.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.05 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.00. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $36.22.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $202.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.47 million. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. Avanos Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avanos Medical

(Get Rating)

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.