Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,050 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.14% of NETSTREIT worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in NETSTREIT by 41.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 95,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 27,759 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in NETSTREIT by 29.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 152,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 34,412 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in NETSTREIT by 10.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 172,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 16,257 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in NETSTREIT by 24.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 48,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 9,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in NETSTREIT by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 109,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NTST. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of NETSTREIT from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

NETSTREIT stock opened at $18.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. NETSTREIT Corp. has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $24.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 500.03%.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

