Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 63,659 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of The GEO Group worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The GEO Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,082,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,525,000 after buying an additional 347,688 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,772,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,547,000 after purchasing an additional 79,771 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,452,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,600,000 after purchasing an additional 809,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,189,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,865,000 after purchasing an additional 122,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the 1st quarter worth about $6,986,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

GEO opened at $8.49 on Friday. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $9.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.56.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.15). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $588.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The GEO Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award- winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

