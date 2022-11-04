Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,304 Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSII. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International Price Performance

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock opened at $26.82 on Friday. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a one year low of $22.79 and a one year high of $49.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.63 and its 200 day moving average is $30.70. The firm has a market cap of $532.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.81.

Heidrick & Struggles International Dividend Announcement

Heidrick & Struggles International ( NASDAQ:HSII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.14. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 6.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on HSII. StockNews.com started coverage on Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Heidrick & Struggles International Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Featured Stories

