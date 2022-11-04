Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,547 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,021 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in BancFirst by 5.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in BancFirst by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in BancFirst in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 2.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of BancFirst during the second quarter worth about $54,000. 47.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BANF opened at $94.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.64. BancFirst Co. has a one year low of $62.66 and a one year high of $118.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.65%.

In related news, Director Joseph Ford sold 6,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $813,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other BancFirst news, Director C L. Craig, Jr. sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.53, for a total value of $530,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,760,748.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Ford sold 6,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $813,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BANF shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on BancFirst to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on BancFirst to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on BancFirst in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

