Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 293 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 64.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter worth $236,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 77,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,472,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.11.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total transaction of $322,014.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,797 shares in the company, valued at $738,453.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total value of $322,014.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,797 shares in the company, valued at $738,453.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 1,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $128,046.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $283,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,265,822. Company insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $98.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.58 and a twelve month high of $101.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.92%.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

