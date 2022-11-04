Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 4,240 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE opened at $101.44 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $104.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 21.99%. The business had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LOPE. TheStreet downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Grand Canyon Education Profile



Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

