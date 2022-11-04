Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 8,039 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,039 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of USANA Health Sciences worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $292,000. Institutional investors own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

USANA Health Sciences Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE USNA opened at $48.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.72. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.61 and a 12-month high of $103.95.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, insider Paul A. Jones sold 5,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $352,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on USNA. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

USANA Health Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.