Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 905 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROIC. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 183.8% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 93,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 60,400 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $527,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 19,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 54,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 8,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $13.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.99 and its 200-day moving average is $16.47. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $20.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.00%.

A number of research firms have commented on ROIC. Citigroup lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. TheStreet downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

