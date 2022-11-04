Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 17,180 Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AZTA. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Azenta during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Azenta during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Azenta during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Azenta during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Azenta during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. 97.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AZTA opened at $43.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.23. Azenta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.61 and a 52-week high of $124.79.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Azenta had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 391.34%. The company had revenue of $132.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on AZTA. TheStreet lowered shares of Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Azenta from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Azenta from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Azenta to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Azenta from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

In other Azenta news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson bought 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.62 per share, for a total transaction of $250,647.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 100,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,794,901.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Matthew Mcmanus acquired 8,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $501,543.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,506.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson acquired 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.62 per share, with a total value of $250,647.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,794,901.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

