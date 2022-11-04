Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Diamond Hill Investment Group worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 208 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. 63.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock opened at $176.52 on Friday. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.00 and a 1 year high of $234.84. The company has a market capitalization of $532.38 million, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $171.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $5.50 dividend. This represents a $22.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from Diamond Hill Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.35%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.

