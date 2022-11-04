Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Seaboard by 214.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Seaboard by 7,123.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Seaboard by 57.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Seaboard by 9,420.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Seaboard by 16.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,228,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seaboard Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:SEB opened at $3,775.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.31. Seaboard Co. has a 52 week low of $3,295.00 and a 52 week high of $4,394.25.

Seaboard Announces Dividend

Seaboard ( NYSEAMERICAN:SEB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $92.53 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 8.09%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.48%.

About Seaboard

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

