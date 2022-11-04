Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,700 Shares of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.37% of Primis Financial worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Primis Financial by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FRST stock opened at $12.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Primis Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.99 and a twelve month high of $16.54. The company has a market cap of $305.41 million, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

