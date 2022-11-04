Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,284 Shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,284 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.16% of HCI Group worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HCI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in HCI Group by 281.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 122,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,342,000 after acquiring an additional 90,279 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of HCI Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of HCI Group by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of HCI Group by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCI Group Stock Performance

HCI stock opened at $36.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $331.95 million, a PE ratio of -22.11 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.38 and a 200-day moving average of $56.87. HCI Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $139.80.

HCI Group Dividend Announcement

HCI Group ( NYSE:HCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.91). HCI Group had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $125.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HCI Group, Inc. will post -6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -96.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCI Group

In related news, CEO Paresh Patel purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.08 per share, with a total value of $51,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,915,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Paresh Patel purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.08 per share, with a total value of $51,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,915,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren L. Valiente purchased 429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.31 per share, with a total value of $25,014.99. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,467.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HCI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HCI Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on HCI Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

