Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,604 Shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,604 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of CoreCivic worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CXW. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 169.2% during the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in CoreCivic by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CoreCivic in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CoreCivic in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CXW opened at $10.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.89. CoreCivic, Inc. has a one year low of $8.39 and a one year high of $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.82.

In other news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $72,075.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,071.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director John R. Prann, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,983.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $72,075.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,071.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

