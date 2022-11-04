Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 728 Shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Veritiv worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veritiv by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,275,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,014,000 after purchasing an additional 13,680 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veritiv by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 939,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,572,000 after purchasing an additional 21,735 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,395,000 after buying an additional 17,241 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 276,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,965,000 after buying an additional 60,800 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Veritiv by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 222,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,772,000 after purchasing an additional 74,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VRTV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veritiv in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Veritiv from $155.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Veritiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VRTV opened at $109.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.77 and a 200-day moving average of $123.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.11. Veritiv Co. has a 12 month low of $85.57 and a 12 month high of $161.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by $1.62. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter. Veritiv had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 41.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veritiv Co. will post 21.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Veritiv



Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing and Print Management (Publishing).

