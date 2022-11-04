Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,546 Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,734 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,546 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.28% of Mitek Systems worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Mitek Systems in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Joule Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 20,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 7,594 shares during the last quarter. 71.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mitek Systems Stock Down 2.9 %

Mitek Systems stock opened at $10.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.79 and a beta of 0.77. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $19.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Mitek Systems

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MITK. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Mitek Systems from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mitek Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

