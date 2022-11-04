Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 900 Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.27% of HomeTrust Bancshares worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 6.2% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares in the first quarter worth $53,000. EJF Capital LLC lifted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 36.6% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 141,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 37,817 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares in the first quarter worth $381,000. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at HomeTrust Bancshares
In related news, Director Robert E. James acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.81 per share, with a total value of $57,025.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,799 shares in the company, valued at $291,945.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
HomeTrust Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ HTBI opened at $23.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $373.45 million, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.84. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.55 and a 52-week high of $32.60.
HomeTrust Bancshares Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a boost from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.51%.
HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile
HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.
