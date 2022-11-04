Victory Capital Management Inc. Takes $1.22 Million Position in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 133,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Cara Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 27.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CARA opened at $9.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.61. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $18.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.74 million, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 0.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CARA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 135.72% and a negative return on equity of 31.47%. The business had revenue of $23.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.28 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cara Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Insider Activity at Cara Therapeutics

In other Cara Therapeutics news, Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $111,024.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,988 shares in the company, valued at $462,476.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

