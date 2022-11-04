Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Mercantile Bank worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MBWM. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank in the first quarter worth about $42,000. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the second quarter worth about $142,000. 56.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David B. Ramaker purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.58 per share, with a total value of $109,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,602.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

MBWM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Mercantile Bank to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com raised Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Hovde Group raised Mercantile Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Mercantile Bank from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBWM opened at $34.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.13 million, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.01. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $29.26 and a 1 year high of $40.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

