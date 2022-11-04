Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Mercantile Bank worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MBWM. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank in the first quarter worth about $42,000. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the second quarter worth about $142,000. 56.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Mercantile Bank
In other news, Director David B. Ramaker purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.58 per share, with a total value of $109,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,602.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Mercantile Bank Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MBWM opened at $34.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.13 million, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.01. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $29.26 and a 1 year high of $40.01.
Mercantile Bank Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.75%.
Mercantile Bank Company Profile
Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.
Featured Articles
