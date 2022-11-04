Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,952 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 6,401 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in United States Cellular by 101.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 823 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in United States Cellular during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in United States Cellular during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in United States Cellular during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in United States Cellular during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 16.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

United States Cellular Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of USM opened at $31.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. United States Cellular Co. has a 12 month low of $25.39 and a 12 month high of $33.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United States Cellular ( NYSE:USM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. United States Cellular’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on United States Cellular in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at United States Cellular

In other news, EVP Deirdre Drake sold 7,364 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $225,927.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,553.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United States Cellular Profile

(Get Rating)

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides devices, such as smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and internet of things devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.