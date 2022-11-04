Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,925 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,888 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,645,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,098,905,000 after buying an additional 407,220 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,336,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,047,795,000 after buying an additional 51,393 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,812,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,678,000 after buying an additional 36,999 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 9.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 575,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,100,000 after buying an additional 48,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 96.1% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 527,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,161,000 after buying an additional 258,347 shares in the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Aspen Technology Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of AZPN stock opened at $237.86 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.48 and a 1-year high of $263.59. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 79.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $233.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 4.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $250.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.76 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

AZPN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Aspen Technology to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Aspen Technology from $189.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.40.

Insider Activity at Aspen Technology

In related news, VP F G. Hammond sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $901,711.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,359,611.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.