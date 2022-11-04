Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,053 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Woodward during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 1,142.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Woodward during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $89.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.95. Woodward, Inc. has a one year low of $79.26 and a one year high of $129.12.

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.27). Woodward had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $614.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Woodward’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.12%.

WWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Woodward from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Woodward in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Woodward in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Woodward in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Woodward from $117.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.43.

In other Woodward news, Director David P. Hess acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $93.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,033,230.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,522. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Woodward news, Director David P. Hess acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $93.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,033,230.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,522. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles P. Blankenship acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $98.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,684,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 15,500 shares of company stock worth $1,473,180 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

