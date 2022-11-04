Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Receives $29.38 Average PT from Brokerages

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.38.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $37.50 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtu Financial

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 24,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 20,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 128.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 32,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.91% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Stock Up 1.5 %

Virtu Financial Company Profile

VIRT stock opened at $22.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.03. Virtu Financial has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

