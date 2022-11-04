Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY) Trading Down 1.3%

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY – Get Rating) was down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.59 and last traded at $10.59. Approximately 1,924 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 6,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft from €46.00 ($46.00) to €53.00 ($53.00) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.51.

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of components and system solutions for drivetrains in hybrid vehicles, electric vehicles, and combustion engines worldwide. It operates through Electrification Technology, Electronic Controls, Sensing & Actuation, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

