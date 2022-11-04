VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) – Barrington Research lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for VIZIO in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 1st. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for VIZIO’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for VIZIO’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on VIZIO to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on VIZIO to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on VIZIO from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Shares of NYSE:VZIO opened at $10.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.10, a PEG ratio of 53.76 and a beta of 1.72. VIZIO has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $22.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.43 and its 200 day moving average is $9.36.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $408.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.17 million. VIZIO had a negative return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

In other VIZIO news, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $855,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,285,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,133,416.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other VIZIO news, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $855,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,285,877 shares in the company, valued at $150,133,416.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Julia S. Gouw sold 7,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $93,536.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,807 shares in the company, valued at $686,183.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 883,520 shares of company stock valued at $9,997,503. Insiders own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the second quarter valued at $66,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

