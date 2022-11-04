W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $564.50.
Several brokerages have commented on GWW. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.
W.W. Grainger Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $594.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $533.91 and its 200 day moving average is $508.67. The company has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46. W.W. Grainger has a 1 year low of $440.48 and a 1 year high of $603.09.
W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On W.W. Grainger
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 52.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 43.0% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About W.W. Grainger
W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on W.W. Grainger (GWW)
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.