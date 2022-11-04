W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $564.50.

Several brokerages have commented on GWW. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $594.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $533.91 and its 200 day moving average is $508.67. The company has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46. W.W. Grainger has a 1 year low of $440.48 and a 1 year high of $603.09.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W.W. Grainger

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 24.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 52.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 43.0% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Featured Articles

