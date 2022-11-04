Waters (NYSE:WAT) Given New $317.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $348.00 to $317.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Waters to $378.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $340.63.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $298.93 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.89. Waters has a 12 month low of $265.61 and a 12 month high of $375.24.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.12. Waters had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 203.31%. The business had revenue of $714.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Waters will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Waters by 404.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waters by 142.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Waters by 48.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

