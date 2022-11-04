Wedbush Weighs in on Denny’s Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Denny’s in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.51 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.52. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Denny’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.51 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Denny’s’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Denny’s from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. CL King assumed coverage on Denny’s in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Denny’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Denny’s from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Denny’s Stock Performance

Denny’s stock opened at $11.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.54. Denny’s has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.05.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $115.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.69 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 53.52% and a net margin of 23.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Denny’s in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,539 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denny’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denny’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

